Rugby

Crucial season for TFF’s elite athletes

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 4:52 pm
TFF President Tevita Mau

Touch Fiji’s 2022 competitions will be critical for all its elite athletes.

These competitions will be used as a scouting and selection ground for the 2023 Youth World Cup and the Pacific Games.

TFF President Tevita Mau says their area of focus right now is giving their elite athletes as much game time as possible.

“Come Easter, we will be running our franchise for 2022, again it’s a platform where we prepare our elites for international competitions”
TFF is yet to hold its franchise competition final from last season”.

The 2023 Youth World Cup will be held in Manchester, England in July while the Pacific Games is scheduled for November in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

