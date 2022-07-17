Crucial next few months for Flying Fijians

The Vodafone Flying Fijians performance during the Pacific Nations Cup shows where the team is at, ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says they’ve accepted defeat, but more work needs to be done to ensure they’re ready for the next year.

With a few Tests matches lined-up in November, Cotter adds they still have ample time to get things right.

“The most important thing is knowing and being honest with ourselves with where we are at, and where we will move forward to in November. That will be the discussions that we will be having with everybody. We win together and loss together. Everybody is disappointed, we all wanted to win and do better and we didn’t, let’s take on the chin and work up from here.

Though it took just a week to prepare for the PNC, Cotter is proud of the team’s performances, given that the last time they played together was last year against the All Blacks.