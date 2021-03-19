Home

Crichton faces fine for dangerous tackle

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2021 1:25 pm

Panthers centre Stephen Crichton is facing a fine after being charged after making dangerous contact on Storm forward Chris Lewis.

The match review committee has handed Crichton a grade-one offence for dangerous contact – head/neck over a tackle in the 47th minute of Penrith’s dramatic win.

He will be fined $1150 with an early guilty plea but that will increase to $1500 if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge at the judiciary.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, two matches will be played today starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Rabbitohs vs Roosters on Sunday at 7.30 pm on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Saturday will see the Warriors face the Raiders at 4 pm, the Eels take on the Sharks at 8.35pm while the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.

