Cowboys continue NRL revival

[Source: North Queensland Toyota Cowboys/ Facebook ]

North Queensland Cowboys is in third position on the NRL ladder with 10 wins.

The revival continues from last year’s disastrous 15th place finish.

Coach Todd Payten’s men have won five from seven away games in 2022.

The loss of Heilum Luki for the season on top of Jeremiah Nanai’s ankle injury suffered in Origin One has put some strain on the Cowboys’ forward depth.

Cowboys will be hosted by Sea Eagles on Friday at 8pm.

The Storm and Broncos match will air live on FBC Sports at 9.55pm on Friday.