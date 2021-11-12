Home

Rugby

COVID scare in Ireland camp

BBC
November 13, 2021 8:29 am
[Source: BBC Sport]

Ireland has reported a potential positive case of COVID-19 in the squad before the Autumn Nations Series match against New Zealand.

The IRFU released a statement on Friday stating that additional testing is being undertaken to establish if this is a false positive.

The squad and management underwent additional lateral flow and PCR tests.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, defence coach Simon Easterby said that while no players had been ruled out until the PCR test results were returned, back-up players had been put on standby should positive cases be confirmed.

Ireland takes on New Zealand at 3.15am tomorrow.

