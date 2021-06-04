Home

35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|
Rugby

COVID infections infiltrate Premiership clubs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 9:30 am
[Source: Google]

A total of 29 positive COVID-19 tests have been recorded among players and staff from three Premiership clubs.

The latest round of weekly testing shows players made up 23 of those new cases with the other six recorded by club staff between last Friday and Thursday.

Saturday’s fixture between Gloucester and Bath was cancelled after a number of positive tests at Gloucester.

Manu Tuilagi also had to withdraw from playing for Sale against Harlequins after being deemed a close contact.

That decision came just hours before last night’s match at AJ Bell Stadium when the club confirmed an unnamed staff member had tested positive.

Later investigations discovered the England centre had come into close contact with the affected person.

No further positive tests were recorded at Sale and the club said all other players are expected to return to full training from Monday.

The latest set of results are the second-highest number of positives so far behind 33 recorded in the last week of December, which saw two matches cancelled.

