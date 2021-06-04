COVID infections infiltrate Premiership clubs

A total of 29 positive COVID-19 tests have been recorded among players and staff from three Premiership clubs.

The latest round of weekly testing shows players made up 23 of those new cases with the other six recorded by club staff between last Friday and Thursday.

Saturday’s fixture between Gloucester and Bath was cancelled after a number of positive tests at Gloucester.

Manu Tuilagi also had to withdraw from playing for Sale against Harlequins after being deemed a close contact.

That decision came just hours before last night’s match at AJ Bell Stadium when the club confirmed an unnamed staff member had tested positive.

Later investigations discovered the England centre had come into close contact with the affected person.

No further positive tests were recorded at Sale and the club said all other players are expected to return to full training from Monday.

The latest set of results are the second-highest number of positives so far behind 33 recorded in the last week of December, which saw two matches cancelled.