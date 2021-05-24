Home

COVID hit two more Reds players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 4:35 am
[Source: Rugby.com.au]

Wallabies Tate McDermott and Hunter Paisami are the latest COVID casualties at the Queensland Reds and will be forced to miss Saturday’s final trial.

Losing the two players comes on top of James O’Connor, Jock Campbell and Jordan Petaia all missing last Saturday’s 42-33 trial loss to the Western Force with the virus.

Instead of heading to Roma to face the NSW Waratahs, the McDermott and Paisami will stay in Brisbane while teammates fine-tune for the kick-off to Super Rugby Pacific.

Coach Brad Thorn is expected to be leading the Reds to Roma after his own COVID hiccup prevented him running the team against the Force.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

