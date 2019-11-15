COVID-19 rude awakening for rugby player

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a rude awakening for rugby players both locally and abroad.

Given that all sporting tournaments are still on hold, players who are heavily reliant on the sport as their source of income will now have to relook at other ways to generate income.

Former Flying Fijians rep Seremaia Bai says players who do not have any other form of employment can be the most affected.

“This is an awakening situation for mostly our rugby players. Our local ones is very challenging, rugby here is amateur some here they go to work. The most challenging ones is the unemployed one. So in order for them to tackle this they need to find a job or enter something that can generate income.”

Bai is advising players to take this situation as a learning curb and ensure that they invest in themselves and their families.