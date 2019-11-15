Covenant Brothers hope to make a comeback

The Covenant Brothers did not kick off to a good start today after losing against Nabua 30-13 in the Suva Rugby Escott Shield rounds this afternoon.

The side had just began their first match of the season.

Team manager Ilai Dauqito says the team will need to go back to the drawing board from Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is our first game and we learn from many mistakes that we did today against Nabua, This is our first game and it’s a long season and we learn from our mistakes but a lot of boys this is their first time playing in that level and we hope that we’ll learn from it on Monday”

The competition is still underway at Bidesi Park in Suva.