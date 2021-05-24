Countdown begins for Ron Massey Cup

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails is ready to hit the ground running when the 2022 Ron Massey Cup competition kicks off.

The 22 member team touched down in Australia last week while the remaining eight are set to arrive at camp today.

New players have been transitioning well, but Head Coach Wes Naiqama says there’s still a lot to be done.

“With a lot of boys transitioning from Rugby Union, it has been around education, learning the game as I said it’s not going to happen right away. We can’t really put a timeline on those things. Sometimes the playing group will just click other times it will take a bit longer and that’s the challenge for myself.”

The Silktails will meet the Burleigh Bears in its first pre-season match on February 9th.