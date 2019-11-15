Cotter will name Autumn Nations Cup squad soon

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is expected to name the Flying Fijians squad for the Autumn Nations Cup in November soon.

Yesterday the Fiji Rugby Union officially announced Cotter’s assistants in the likes of Daryl Gibson, Glen Jackson, Jason Ryan and Richard Gray.

After revealing his coaching team in June, Cotter says he has been in contact with the coaches for the past two months.

Cotter says two players he is interested in are the Crusaders pair of prop George Bower and winger Manasa Mataele.

“We obviously have our New Zealand based players that we having a close look at we got Jason Ryan who works at the Crusaders obviously has George Bower and Mataele with him I’ve got Daryl Gibson who is looking at the backs and what they can bring as well and Glen Jackson I’ve had regular contact with so we got a group of men who are ready to go.”

The Flying Fijians are in pool B for the Autumn Nations Cup with France, Scotland and Italy.

Fiji takes on France on Sunday 15th November, at the Stade France before playing Italy on the 21st and then Scotland in Murrayfield on the 28th of November.