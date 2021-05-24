Cotter to be based in Fiji for local talent search in 2022

Local players who want to don the national jumper have an opportunity to showcase their talent in the upcoming 2022 Fiji Rugby domestic competitions.

Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter and Fijian Drua Head coach Mick Byrne will be present at some competitions to scout players for future matches.

Fiji Rugby John O’Connor says the two coaches will be on a hunt for local talent.

“Vern is planning to move to Fiji in the early year and follow the domestic competition and identify local talents and likewise Mick Byrne, the coach for the Drua is keen on local talent for the next season that is yet to come”

O’Connor says players who wish be under the spotlight should up their game in pre-season preparations.

The Fiji Rugby Domestic competitions calendar begins with the Super 7s Series next month followed by Skipper Cup in March.