Rugby

Cotter sets out game plan

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 19, 2021 4:58 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Vodafone Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has laid down a game plan for Sunday’s clash against Georgia, but the onus is now on the players to execute it.

The Kiwi is working closely with Interim Coach Gareth Baber to ensure that nothing goes wrong on Sunday.

There have been three changes to the Flying Fijians run-on team and a few new players have been added to the reserves.

Cotter says Georgia will use its forwards to their advantage and they’re figuring out ways to counter it.

“We know that team play that way against us, we just need to be solid, and the same thing we spoke about remain solid on the task at hand, every time there is a scrum and every time there is line-out, refocus.”

Though Fiji has won against Georgia twice,  Cotter says they must let their guard down.

Fiji will take on Georgia at 2:30am on Sunday and the replays will be on FBC Sports at 11am and FBC TV at 10:15pm.

You can watch the Flying Fijians match against Georgia live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

