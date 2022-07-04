Cotter pleased with players' camaraderie

Vodafone Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter is pleased that the younger players do not hold back and continue to show interest in learning from the experienced players in the group.

On Saturday, five debutants featured for the Flying Fijians win, and they stood out from the match against Tonga.

Cotter says the gelling of experienced players with the younger ones is a contributing factor in the team’s recent success

“They were well supported by their old heads, and what was really pleasing was the whole squad was involved from the beginning of the week right to this game, the warm-up, the assistance, the encouragement and it wasn’t just 23 players and that was important”

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu says the players proved themselves on the field and showed teamwork.

“I think that they did pretty well in the 80 minutes a great experience for them as well and I’m really proud of them the work they’ve done on the field”

The Flying Fijians return to the drawing board as they prepare for a tough Australian side next weekend.