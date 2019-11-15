Radradra back as captain against Georgia

The Flying Fijians side to play Georgia on Sunday has been named with captain Semi Radradra and Levani Botia teaming up in the midfield.

Head Coach Vern Cotter has named an exciting and powerful run on team for the final Autumn Nations Cup.

Four players including Haereiti Hetet, Papua New Guinea born Naitasiri lock Chris Minimbi, Nadroga flanker Manueli Ratuniyarawa and Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli will run out for the first time in the white jumper.

All the four players will come off the bench.

Mesake Doge returns to the starting fifteen after a few years and he will form the front row with Sam Matavesi and Peni Ravai.

Tevita Ratuva and Temo Mayanavanua are the locks with the loose forward trio Johnny Dyer, Mesulame Kunavula and Albert Tuisue.

Rebels halfback Frank Lomani starts in the number nine jersey and Ben Volavola at flyhalf.

The back three is packed with experience as Nemani Nadolo is back on the blind-side, Josua Tuisova will run out in the open and Kini Murimurivalu at fullback.

After the pool matches against France, Italy and Scotland were called off due to the Flying Fijians team being hit with COVID-19 and being in quarantine, Cotter says they are fortunate to be playing their final match in the ANC.

Fiji will play Georgia at 12am on Sunday in Scotland.

Flying Fijians V Georgia

1. Peni Ravai

2. Samuel Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Tevita Ratuva

5. Temo Mayanavanu

6. Johnny Dyer

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Albert Tuisue

9. Frank Lomani

10. Ben Volavola

11. Nemani Nadolo

12. Levani Botia

13. Semi Radradra

14. Josua Tuisova

15. Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

16. Tevita Ikanivere

1. Haereiti Hetet

18. Samuela Tawake

19. Chris Minimbi

20. Manueli Ratuniyarawa

21. Simione Kuruvoli

22. Seru Vularika

23. Waisea Nayacalevu