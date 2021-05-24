Home

Rugby

Cotter names 23-member squad for All Blacks tests

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 8, 2021 4:19 pm
Simione Kuruvoli [centre] to start for the Flying Fijian in the All Blacks Test on Saturday.

Youngster Simione Kuruvoli has been named in the 23-member matchday squad for the Flying Fijians first test match against the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will fill in for experienced halfback Frank Lomani, who together with Mosese Sorovi and Teti Tela are unable to travel to Christchurch.

Kuruvoli will join Ben Volavola, Kini Murimiruvalu, captain Levani Botia, and Waisea Nayacalevu, while strong and powerful runners Nemani Nadolo and Eroni Sau are on the wings.

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter has also put up an experienced forward pack with Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Temo Mayanavanua, and Mesake Doge will lead the pack in the front row, while the experienced hands of Leone Nakarawa is in the second row and Albert Tuisue at backrow.

Cotter says Kuruvoli has big shoes to fill and he will need to have a good forward to protect him.

Another new player who has also made the cut is Peni Narisia who plays for Brive.

Flying Fijians face the All Blacks at 7pm at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Flying Fijians V All Blacks Line-Up

1. Peni Ravai
2. Samuel Matavesi
3. Mesake Doge
4. Temo Mayanavanua
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Johnny Dyer
7. Mesulame Kunavula
8. Albert Tuisue
9. Simione Kuruvoli
10. Ben Volavola
11. Nemani Nadolo
12. Levani Botia {c}
13. Waisea Nayacalevu
14. Eroni Sau
15. Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves
16. Peni Narisia *
17. Haereiti Hetet
18. Leeroy Atalifo
19. Tevita Ratuva
20. Peceli Yato
21. Setareki Tuicuvu
22. Eneriko Buliruarua *
23. Manasa Mataele *

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.