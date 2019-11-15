Cotter maps plan for Flying Fijian Program

Newly appointed Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is making use of this lockdown period while in New Zealand to plan Flying Fijian program for the year.

The two-time Super Rugby and Top 14 Championship winner is currently with family as they wait the COVID-19 restrictions to be relaxed before coming to Fiji.

In a statement by Fiji Rugby, Cotter says the lifestyle change from spending 14 years in Europe and going back to the farm in New Zealand was something he is still adjusting to.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had to leave France quickly to pick up our two eldest children from boarding school in New Zealand before it closed, we only just made it! It has been a big lifestyle change after spending 14 years in Europe to come back to our sheep and beef farm in the Bay of Plenty but we are enjoying life back in NZ.”

He says this is a good for him to spend time with extended families after being away for so long.

“My family keep me entertained, we are a close family having lived abroad for so long in different cultures, and it’s nice having everyone together.”

Meanwhile Cotter says he misses the sport, the game preparation and the competition.

“I miss the comradely, game preparation and the competition, but it gives me time to focus on the Flying Fijians, get a plan in place and focus on getting better myself.”

Cotter ended of his contract from French club Montpellier before taking over the former head coach, John McKee role.