Cotter maps out plan for 2023 World Cup

Flying Fijian Head Coach Vern Cotter is mapping out a plan for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Fiji set to play Australia and Wales in France with another two teams to make up the pool from Europe One and a qualifier winner.

The games prior to the World Cup will be important for Fiji as this will determine where they stand in the rankings.

Cotter says he wants more of the French-based players to be involved with the higher level rugby.

“Our preparation will be key is that who be play before we get to the World Cup. And how the pool games are organized. Really happy to have the player in France, but we need to get more players involved at a higher level and develop depth in Fiji as well.”

The Flying Fijians is confirmed to play the three-time world champions All Blacks next year.