Cotter in talks with Fijian players in New Zealand

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter will be talking to Fijian based players on the prospect of joining the national side.

After 3 months of hiatus, the Super Rugby Aoteroa return is an opportunity to scout players for the Flying Fijians side.

Fiji Rugby Union CEO John O’Connor says Cotter has been in touch with local players in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now that the Super Rugby Aoteroa is going to kick-off, it is an opportunity for him to watch the players that will play in New Zealand and also have a good feel by talking to them on their interest in representing Fiji.”

In the meantime, there is still no confirmation on whether the Flying Fijians will play a test match this year.

Fiji last played in November last year against the Barbarians after the Rugby World Cup and also planned to meet the Wallabies next month but has been postponed as well.