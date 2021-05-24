Home

Rugby

Cotter eyes Drua Players

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 12:42 pm
Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter.

Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter will be visiting the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side in Australia this week.

The New-Zealander officially met with the Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor and Chairman Humphrey Tawake at Rugby House today since signing his contract two years ago.

Cotter says he has set some plans for the Flying Fijians Tests in July but will first need to assess some players he hopes to bring into the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter is looking at some potential players in the Fijian Drua side and will be in talks with coach Mick Byrne.

“And I wanted to leave 4 or 5 games at the start to see where they’ll go so I don’t want to talk without giving anything positive or any held in any way, we need to get some information based on games, we need to get some information based on players because we’re obviously picking a team in June and July as well.”

He adds this will be a good opportunity to talk to the coaches as well as the players to discuss their future and where they would want their careers to take them.

Cotter says he is trying to get a good set of players in time for the July test as the Flying Fijians will meet Tonga and Samoa.

Meanwhile, the Drua will play Melbourne Rebels at 8:45pm on Friday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

 

