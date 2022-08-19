Cotter excited for young Warriors

The younger players in the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors caught the attention of Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter during Saturday’s Invitational Series.

Players including Paula Dolokoto and Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro put up solid performances against Samoa creating so many opportunities for the team.

Cotter says there is a positive radiant from the entire squad.

“There’s some shape about the team which is very exciting. If you can score tries with the forwards then move the ball quickly out to the back with the speed we have with these younger players, they’ve got a real desire to go forward and score tries and you know it’s a good place to be.”

Cotter adds some of the players are not far away from donning the white jumper and representing Fiji in the international scene.

The second Fiji Invitational Series match kicks-off this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.