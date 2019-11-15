Cotter a man of standards: Seremaia Bai

Former Flying Fijians vice-captain Seremaia Bai describes the new national 15s Coach Vern Cotter as a man of standards.

Bai played under the guidance of Cotter at French Top 14 club Clermont for four years.

Bai says Cotter set very high standards for players to meet.

“Coming to Clermont when he was coaching, everybody was scared of him because he was a straight forward and serious man. For him it’s all about hard work, we had to work really hard. If your fitness level is not up to expectations, you won’t be in the team.”

The former Flying Fijians inside centre Cotter is a man of his words.

“He backs himself. He lives by the things he says and that’s why the success he has speaks volume.”

Cotter made a big impact when coaching Clermont guiding his players and elevating their performance which saw the side making the finals in the 2006-07 and 2008-09 Top 14 seasons.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the national 15s side, Fiji can expect the former Scotland mentor to steer the Flying Fijians to greater heights.

Other Fijian players that have spoken highly of Cotter are Nemani Nadolo and Timoci Nagusa.

Cotter is expected to officially start in his new role in June as currently, he is the Director of Rugby for Montpellier in France.