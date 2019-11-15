Cost cutting measures for FRU due to COVID-19 impact

The Fiji Rugby Union Board has endorsed cost-cutting measures to ensure the financial integrity and sustainability of the Union.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor in a statement confirms that they have decided to take this step in view of the limited activities and the financial challenges faced by the Union.

The FRU CEO says the decision was made after discussions with World Rugby and FRU partners.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says the FRU board endorsed the implementation of a number of measures to protect the long term operating viability of the Union in response to the escalating impact of COVID 19 on the local and global economy.

Rugby House will also be closed until further notice.

O’Connor says that working employees, contracted staff, players, coaches and consultants of Fiji Rugby have reduced to 3 days a week and staff with leave balances will continue to take that leave.

The FRU will take further cost-cutting measures such as leave without pay should the situation not improve in the near future.

Many staff have taken annual leave with a skeleton staff working from home to ensure continuity of service until the end of the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, all Fiji Rugby gyms will remain closed and all high-performance programs have moved to individual fitness programs for the players to complete at home.

All domestic club, schools and provincial competitions will remain suspended until such restrictions are uplifted and new kick-off dates are announced.

[Source: FRU]