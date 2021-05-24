Home

Cooper returns, Koroibete and Kerevi to start for Wallabies

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 10, 2021 4:40 pm
Quade Cooper

Quade Cooper is set to make a remarkable return for the Wallabies match against the Springboks at Gold Coast on Sunday.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played a Test since 2017 but bolted back into the frame when Wallabies coach Dave Rennie added him to the squad as injury cover for James O’Connor.

Rennie has made the huge call to select Cooper for the Rugby Championship clash with the world champion Springboks.

Rennie says they’re thrilled that he has earned another opportunity to don the golden jersey again.

Cooper’s selection completely changes the complexion of the backline with his experience and vast array of tricks.

Two Fijians have also been named in the Wallabies match day squad, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete.

Kerevi has played 34 Tests for the Wallabies while Koroibete has played 39 Tests.

Wallabies (15-1): Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (c), Lachlan Swinton, Matt Philip, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell

Reserves: Feleti Kaitu’u, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

