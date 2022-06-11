Rugby

Ice Cool Mociu kicks Nadi to victory

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

June 11, 2022 4:50 pm

Nadi full-back Tevita Mociu was again the hero kicking a penalty two minutes from fulltime as the side edged Suva 25-24 in a grandstand finish during their Farebrother Challenge at Prince Charles Park.

It was building up to be an exciting game, as the two sides last met in a Farebrother challenge back in 2005.

Nadi ran riot in the first spell with three tries to one before Suva clawed themselves back in the second half to make it a pulsating end.

In the 5th minute, Suva had the opportunity to get the first points following an infringement by Nadi in their own half which led to a penalty, but fly-half Enale Malele missed the kick.


Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama presents the Farebrother trophy to the Nadi team

Two minutes later, Nadi were on the attack in Suva’s half and got close to getting the first try, but the capital city’s defence stood tall.

Suva got the first points of the game in the 21st minute which silenced the Nadi crowd a bit.

The side were in the Jet Set’s territory and half back Sefania Seviua caught the host’s napping with a quick tap after they were awarded a penalty.

Seviua ran straight through the defence to open the scoring account with Malele converting the try for Suva to lead 7-nil.

However, Nadi hit straight back in style through flanker Ilisoni Galala, who opted for a quick tap 5 meters from the Suva try line.

Galala barged over for the side’s try as fans erupted in cheers but Tevita Mociu could not add the extras.

In the 32nd minute, the host took the lead through captain Turuva Lumelume as the side played the old fashioned pick and go.

Moceiu failed to convert the try as Nadi led 10-7.

Three minutes later, Nadi got their third try through Semesa Muadonu following a broken play in Suva’s half as they were on the attack.

A loose ball saw Muadonu toe the ball ahead, recovering it and then dotting it over the try line.

The try was then converted by Mociu as they went into the break 17-7.

In the second half, Nadi picked up from where they left off, a break from wing Solomoni Tavai saw him offload to Orisi Eranavula who went over for their fourth try as they pushed their lead to 22-7.

In the 55th minute, Suva closed the gap through Mosese Naiova, who rampaged his way over the try line. Malele further cut Nadi’s lead, adding the two points as they trailed 14-22.

Peni Tuiteci then went over for another as Suva closed the gap even further.

Fly half Malele then kicked a penalty in the 76th minute as they led 24-22.

But two minutes from fulltime, Nadi were awarded a penalty in Suva’s half and Mociu stepped up to the task kicking them to victory.

