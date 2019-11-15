Conway Begg is new Fiji Rugby Union Chair

Former Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Conway Begg is the new Fiji Rugby Union Chairman.

This has been announced by the FRU at a press conference at Rugby House this morning.

Begg was one of the Flying Fijians caretaker coaches in 2001 with Ifereimi Tawake after the FRU sacked former Wallaby coach Greg Smith.

An architect by profession, Begg is the appointee by the Prime Minister to the FRU Board and he replaces Commander Francis Kean.

Begg is also a former Lomaiviti rugby club coach in the Suva competition when they won the Escott Shield in 1997.

Players like Marika Vunibaka, Iosefo Koroiyadi,Epeli Ratuniyata,Sisa Koyamaibole,Saimoni Rokini and Samu Saumaisue were part of the Lomaiviti side when Begg was coach.