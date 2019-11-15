Contracted players still viable for Olympics

National Seven’s players who have recently secured overseas contracts are still viable to be part of the 2021 Olympics squad.

Fiji Rugby Union made arrangements prior to the postponement of the Olympics to have players that have been hinted to join overseas clubs like Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu a spot at Olympics.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they will wait for the lifting of restrictions to have these players join their new clubs.

“It was well known before Olympics was held this year, we knew that some of the players, we had already made arrangements with the clubs to allow them to play in the Olympics before they join them. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 the Olympics have been moved to next year and the players are just awaiting lifting of restrictions.”

Head Coach Gareth Baber says there has been no update on Fijian contracted players overseas on the possibility of them joining the national 7s squad.