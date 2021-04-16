Consistency the key for Rewa

The Rewa rugby side will be treating the remainder of all their matches in the Skipper Cup competition as a “must-win”.

Rewa put up a good fight against Nadi but lost 25-15 in round one, and last week were edged by defending Champions Suva 24-17.

Head Coach Alifereti Dovivereta says they will need to remain consistent in how they do things on the field.

“We just need to be consistent in the way we do things, especially in our attack and trying to keep up with it. Maintaining possession and go for the tries.”

It will be a repeat of the 2020 Vanua Championship final as Northland will host Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou when Skipper Cup resumes.