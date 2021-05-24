Confidence and humility keys for Fijiana Drua

Be humble at all times, this has always been the message to the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Seruvakula admits the journey has not been easy, but it’s the players’ humility and confidence that’s making an impact.

He says the girls have respect not only for one another but for the sport itself.

Of all the matches, Seruvakula adds this weekend’s clash against the Brumbies will be a crucial one, and they want to finish on a high.

“We are just going to play how we’ve been playing week in week out. We stick to our game pattern and have the confidence, what they’ve been doing, offloads and be very supportive on the field and maintain discipline. We want to win, and win comes with hard work.”

The Fijiana Drua will face the Brumbies at 7.05pm on Saturday.