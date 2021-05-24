Competition intensifies for All Blacks, Fiji next

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 5, 2021 12:48 pm

All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes the competition for places in the starting fifteen is stronger than it has been for a long time.

This is after his side’s staggering 102-nil Steinlager Series victory over Tonga last Saturday in Auckland.

With Fiji next this weekend and Hamilton next week, Foster says it would be important in assessing the make-up of the side for the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship campaigns, ahead of the northern hemisphere tour later in the year.

This will be one of the busiest seasons for the All Blacks, with 15 Tests lined up for this year.

He says while a lot of attention would focus on the 102-0 score, they are happy to be back playing rugby and against the Pacific nations.

Foster said Tonga always played well at World Cups.

But in the years between, the World Rugby calendars made it difficult for their No1 team to play consistently.

