Commodore Humphrey Tawake confirmed as new FRU Chairman

Commodore Humphrey Tawake has been confirmed as the new Fiji Rugby Union Chairman.

He replaces Conway Beg whose tenure has expired after the Annual General Meeting held on the 20th of last month.

Fiji Rugby has released the statement this afternoon confirming the appointment of Tawake to lead the Union for the next four years.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says Commodore Tawake brings strong leadership qualities to the Board as he is a Senior Military (Deputy Commander) and the former President of the Suva Rugby Union.

He was in charge of Suva Rugby for six years seeing them rise as champions of the Skipper Cup competition.

O’Connor says his inclusion on the FRU Board will add stimulus and momentum at the strategic level.

FRU has also confirmed the appointment of two new Directors who were endorsed at the AGM.

Trevor Nainoca replaces Bobby Naimawi as the Accountant Director and Muni Ratna takes over the roles of Berlin Kafoa.