Commission waiting on FRU’s advice

The Fiji National Sports Commission is waiting for confirmation from the Fiji Rugby Union if any international coaches will be receiving pay cuts.

Chair Peter Mazey says he is aware that FRU has made cuts in its administrative and operational team.

Until they are advised of any wage adjustments, Mazey says they will not be changing the funding provided under this grant.

Mazey says no other sport federations have contacted the Commission for any assistance during this period.