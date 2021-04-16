Cole backs Perenara's potential NRL switch

All Blacks hooker and enthusiastic NRL fan Dane Coles says he’d back a code swap from former Hurricanes teammate TJ Perenara.

Cole believes the halfback is made for the 13-man code.

1 NEWS revealed last week that Perenara is in discussions to join the Sydney Roosters with speculation swirling around New Zealand Rugby’s willingness to re-sign the 29-year-old after his Japanese rugby stint.

Coles said if Perenara did swap to the NRL, he’d expect him to excel.

Perenara was also offered a contract with the Storm as a 15-year-old but turned it down.

[Source: tvnz sport]