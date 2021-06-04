Cokanasiga returns to England squad

Fiji born Joe Cokanasiga is back in the England rugby squad.

The 23-year-old has been named by Head Coach Eddie Jones in a 34-member squad as they begin preparations for their summer series of fixtures.

Cokanasiga who signed for Bath in 2018 on a three year deal before extending it this year was first called up to the England squad by Jones for their 2017 summer tour of Argentina

Article continues after advertisement

He made his debut in November 2018 against Japan.

With twelve English players involved in the British and Irish Lions squad and the Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Sale Sharks unavailable for selection, Jones has named 21 uncapped players.

This means another Fiji born player, Nathan Hughes who plays with Semi Radradra for Bristol may be considered after the Premiership rugby.

An updated England squad will reconvene on June 20, ahead of the England A fixture against Scotland A.

Following the Gallagher Premiership final, Eddie Jones will further update his squad for England’s two Test matches at Twickenham against USA on July 4 and Canada a week later.