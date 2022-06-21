Cokanasiga named again in England squad

[File Photo]

Fiji-born winger Joe Cokanasiga England’s squad for their three-Test tour in Australia next month.

Cokanasiga will be joined by Billy Vunipola who has been recalled after Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrand has been ruled out due to injury.

Vunipola who last played in the 2021 Six Nations, will be joined by Danny Care and eight uncapped players.

Scrum-half Care is named but England’s most capped male player, Ben Youngs, does not travel with the squad.

The first Test is in Perth on 2 July, followed by matches in Brisbane on 9 July and Sydney on 16 July.