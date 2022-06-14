Cokanasiga in for England

Fiji-born winger Joe Cokanasiga has been included in England’s squad for the Barbarians match next weekend.
The 24-year-old has been named by Coach Eddie Jones in the 36-men squad.
England will first face the Barbarians next weekend, serving as a preparation ground for the Tests against Australia which starts on July 2nd.
The Bath winger made his return to the England squad last year during their summer series fixtures.
He made his debut in November 2018 against Japan.
Also back in the squad after four years is Danny Care.
England Squad:
Jamie Blamire
Callum Chick
Will Collier
Tom Curry
Trevor Davison
Alex Dombrandt
Charlie Ewels (B
Will Goodrick-Clarke
Jonny Hill
Ted Hill
Sam Jeffries
Courtney Lawes
Lewis Ludlam
Bevan Rodd
Patrick Schickerling
Jack Singleton
Will Stuart
Sam Underhill
Jack Walker
Jack Willis
Henry Arundell
Mark Atkinson
Orlando Bailey
Danny Care
Joe Cokanasiga
Fraser Dingwall
Tommy Freeman
Ollie Hassell-Collins
Will Joseph
Joe Marchant
Jonny May
Alex Mitchell
Jack Nowell
Adam Radwan
Harry Randall
Marcus Smith