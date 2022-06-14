Cokanasiga in for England

Fiji-born winger Joe Cokanasiga has been included in England’s squad for the Barbarians match next weekend.

The 24-year-old has been named by Coach Eddie Jones in the 36-men squad.

England will first face the Barbarians next weekend, serving as a preparation ground for the Tests against Australia which starts on July 2nd.

The Bath winger made his return to the England squad last year during their summer series fixtures.

He made his debut in November 2018 against Japan.

Also back in the squad after four years is Danny Care.

England Squad:

Jamie Blamire

Callum Chick

Will Collier

Tom Curry

Trevor Davison

Alex Dombrandt

Charlie Ewels (B

Will Goodrick-Clarke

Jonny Hill

Ted Hill

Sam Jeffries

Courtney Lawes

Lewis Ludlam

Bevan Rodd

Patrick Schickerling

Jack Singleton

Will Stuart

Sam Underhill

Jack Walker

Jack Willis

Henry Arundell

Mark Atkinson

Orlando Bailey

Danny Care

Joe Cokanasiga

Fraser Dingwall

Tommy Freeman

Ollie Hassell-Collins

Will Joseph

Joe Marchant

Jonny May

Alex Mitchell

Jack Nowell

Adam Radwan

Harry Randall

Marcus Smith