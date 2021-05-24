Home

Rugby

Coaching panel working on putting together final team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 17, 2022 4:44 pm
Fijian Drua during one of their training session [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s first Super Rugby Pacific match approaches, the pressure is on the coaching staff to name the final squad for this historic match.

In the coming weeks, the coaching staff will use the trials against the Western Force and the Rebels to gain a better understanding of where the team stands.

Drua Interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says changes will be made along the way, but they are impressed with the player’s performance in training.

Article continues after advertisement

“The coach is progressively selecting a preferred run-on team, it is only tentative and as the coaching teams observe players so forth changes get made until the point the squad is announced. Those trials will be a determining factor for the first few matches.”

The Drua’s first trial will be against the Western Force on January 30th in Ballina, New South Wales, followed by a trial against the Rebels on February 10th.

