Coaching next for stocky Sireli Ledua

Coaching may be next for Suva veteran Sireli Ledua when he officially retires from rugby at the end of the 2020 season.

The 2020 Skipper Cup season is a memorable one for Ledua with his days of being a rugby player coming to an end.

But his retirement does not mean he will exit the rugby arena for good with talks around coaching on the table.

Article continues after advertisement

The 34-year-old says this will be known once the season wraps up.

“That has come in line, coaching, I’ve talked with Koli and we’ll see what comes up next after the season.”

But for now, the stocky hooker will be guiding the young Suva players as they prepare for their Skipper Cup defense.

Suva will take on Namosi in the semi-final on Saturday at ANZ Stadium.

The second semi-final will be between Naitasiri and Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.