Coaching more Nadolo’s and Nagusa’s would be exciting: Cotter

Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter can’t wait to start in his new role and coaching more players like Timoci Nagusa and Nemani Nadolo.

Speaking from New Zealand to Fiji Rugby Union media, Cotter says he knows the qualities of Nadolo and Nagusa as he coached them at French club Montpellier.

Cotter says Fijian players are game changers.

“Just recently my last club Montpellier I had two very good Fijian players Timoci Nagusa and Nemani Nadolo and those two players were game changers to having two of them in the team and the exciting thing you asked me what’s exciting to have 15 of those types of players in the team I think is really exciting”.

The former Scotland coach was announced as the new Flying Fijians coach in January and is contracted with the FRU for the next three years.

The 57-year-old was part of the coaching set-up for the successful Crusaders side between 2005 and 2006, before getting an 8-year stint in France with Clermont between 2006 and 2014.

He coached Scotland from 2014 to 2017.

In May 2017, Cotter left his position at Scotland with a 53% win rate or 19 wins from 36 games.

Cotter will come to Fiji once the travel restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted.

[Source:Fiji Rugby Union]