Coaching Fijians not new for Byrne

Coming with a wealth of experience, coaching Fijians is not new for new Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne.

Byrne says he has crossed paths with many Fijian players in his coaching career.

He adds it’s always exciting to coach Fijians as their passion for the game usually stands out.

“Nicky Little, Mosese Rauluni, Simon Rauluni, Marika Koroibete you know there’s too many to actually sit down and name but there’s been some great players that have come through and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach at the top end of the game”.

Byrne comes in with vast experience being the Assistant and Skills Coach for the Wallabies, All Blacks, Japan and Scotland over a 23-year rugby union coaching career.

As part of ongoing local development, Mick Byrne and the Fijian Drua Staff will map post-season capacity-building programmes.