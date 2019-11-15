Club comp key to Suva’s success

The key to the Suva Rugby Union’s impressive three successive wins in the Skipper Cup competition is its club competition.

Suva Rugby Union is one of the largest provincial unions in Fiji with more than 50 clubs and has over the years brought out some best players in both 7s and 15s.

With clubs like Nabua, Covenant Brothers, Police, and Navy, Suva has the likes of Isireli Ledua, John Stewart, James Brown, Manasa Saulo and Manoa Tamaya.

SRU Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says by having a strong foundation through its club competition, they have a pool of players to pick from for the senior team.

“The standard of club rugby here in Suva especially for the competition for the first 25 has been really tight so any player that misses out on the 25 goes back to represent their club competition.”

Tuiloa adds Suva has set their sights on winning the Farebrother trophy this year.