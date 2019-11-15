Closed door Skipper Cup on the agenda for FRU

Fiji’s top local rugby competition, the Skipper Cup could be held behind closed doors for the first time.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says this is on the agenda as they map out scenarios on how to resume with domestic competitions.

O’Connor says while there is a possibility to hold the competitions without fans, the future of the games will entirely depend on the government’s call on the easing of sporting restrictions.

“We’re already planning for kick off. We have a “return-to-play-protocols”. The protocols will be adjusted depending on government instructions on gatherings, on social distancing so on and so forth.”

O’Connor adds part of the “return-to play-protocols” is to bring the matches to the fans through broadcast television and radio.