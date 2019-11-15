Rugby
Cleary the hat-trick hero as Panthers hold off Roosters
Nrl.com
October 3, 2020 12:24 am
Brilliant performances from young halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary has helped Penrith overcome a fast-starting and fast-finishing Roosters 29-28 at Panthers Stadium in the first qualifying final on Friday night.
The see-sawing match featured a dominant 28-0 run from Penrith, book-ended by a brilliant opening and late surge by the defending champions.
In the end it was an ice-cold Cleary field goal with three minutes remaining that sealed the deal for the minor premiers although a very late Angus Crichton try closed the gap to one point to set up a grandstand finish.
It was fitting reward after the Cleary’s first-half hat-trick, with his halves partner Luai a constant menace on the left edge, using outside weapons Viliame Kikau, Stephen Crichton and Josh Mansour to perfection.
After a ferocious start to the game the Roosters drew first blood in near identical fashion to the week prior, repeatedly hammering the opposition right side defence with Josh Morris eventually cashing in in the sixth minute.
When Kikau was penalised for a lifting tackle on the next set, the Tricolours matched downfield and a huge Angus Crichton carry was stopped millimetres short but created the chance for Freddy Lussick to dive over from dummy half and a 10-0 lead in as many minutes.
A Brian To’o error handed the Roosters yet another full set on the attack soon after and the rattled Panthers were in danger off falling 16-0 behind. Instead their left edge took control of the game.
First Luai, Crichton and Mansour bundled Brett Morris into touch to get their team off the hook.
Then – with the help of a Waerea-Hargreaves penalty to get them in range – a perfectly worked left side play from Luai to Kikau put Mansour outside Brett Morris with an athletic grounding getting the home side on the board.