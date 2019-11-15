Cleary the hat-trick hero as Panthers hold off Roosters

Brilliant performances from young halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary has helped Penrith overcome a fast-starting and fast-finishing Roosters 29-28 at Panthers Stadium in the first qualifying final on Friday night.

The see-sawing match featured a dominant 28-0 run from Penrith, book-ended by a brilliant opening and late surge by the defending champions.

In the end it was an ice-cold Cleary field goal with three minutes remaining that sealed the deal for the minor premiers although a very late Angus Crichton try closed the gap to one point to set up a grandstand finish. Article continues after advertisement It was fitting reward after the Cleary’s first-half hat-trick, with his halves partner Luai a constant menace on the left edge, using outside weapons Viliame Kikau, Stephen Crichton and Josh Mansour to perfection. After a ferocious start to the game the Roosters drew first blood in near identical fashion to the week prior, repeatedly hammering the opposition right side defence with Josh Morris eventually cashing in in the sixth minute.