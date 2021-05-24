Home

Rugby

Cleary returns for Penrith

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 4:30 pm
Panthers Star halfback Nathan Cleary. [Source: NRL]

The Panthers will be boosted with the return of star halfback Nathan Cleary.

Cleary has been named in Penrith’s round four starting line-up, ready to return after his off-season shoulder surgery.

His last game was during last year’s grand final which means he will be appearing for the first time this season.

Fiji Bati players Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau maintain their place in the backs and forwards.

Panthers meet Rabbitohs on Friday at 9.05 pm.

FBC Sports will air the Storm vs Bulldogs clash LIVE on Sunday at 6 pm.

[Source: nrl.com]

