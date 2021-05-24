Home

Rugby

Cleary fined for dangerous tackle

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 12:40 pm
Nathan Cleary. [Photo Credit: Wide World Of Sports]

Penrith Panthers captain Nathan Cleary has been fined after being placed on report for dangerous contact on Friday.

Cleary received a grade one dangerous contact charge on Broncos rival Billy Walters in at BlueBet Stadium.

He incurs a fine ranging between $1000 and $1500 depending on his plea which is yet to be confirmed.

Article continues after advertisement

This weekend’s round 7 of the NRL sees Broncos face the Bulldogs, Cowboys against the Titans, West Tigers face Rabbitohs, Knights play Eels, Panthers host the Raiders, Dragons hosted by the Sydney Roosters and Storm play Warriors.

First, Sharks play the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm on Thursday in Sydney.

