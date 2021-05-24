Cleary fined for dangerous tackle

Penrith Panthers captain Nathan Cleary has been fined after being placed on report for dangerous contact on Friday.

Cleary received a grade one dangerous contact charge on Broncos rival Billy Walters in at BlueBet Stadium.

He incurs a fine ranging between $1000 and $1500 depending on his plea which is yet to be confirmed.

