Civoniceva’s words inspired Ashton Sims at 2008 RLWC

Former Fiji Bati captain Ashton Sims recalls the first time he met his Fijian family in Ba.

While speaking to NRL.com, Sims who has maternal links to Ba says he didn’t realize that his family is a level of Fijian royalty and it was very emotional and stirring when he finally met them.

Sims says representing the Bati it was one of the proudest moments of his career and he’s passionate about representing his Fijian heritage.

Article continues after advertisement

The 35 -year -old who is the elder brother of Dragons players Tariq and Korbin and women’s league pioneer Ruan says he has never forgotten the words of Petero Civoniceva after Fiji was thrashed 52-0 by Australia in the semifinal.

Sims says Civoniceva reminded them that they were doing a great thing for Fijian rugby league, not just rugby league in general, for the kids in Fiji to look up and aspire to a rugby league team that is representing their nation very proudly.

He adds those words by Civoniceva really resonated with him and that’s why he always put his hands up for Fijian duties.

Sims says he was lucky enough to play in three World Cups and captained Fiji on one occasion.

He says those times pulling on the Fiji Bati jersey, he look very fondly on them and cherish them very close to his heart.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will host the Sharks at 6:05pm today in the last NRL round five match.