Cirikidaveta out, Kamikamica in

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta [right] and Kitione Kamikamica.

Impressive Fijian Drua number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta will have to wait a little longer before making his debut for the Vodafone Flying Fijians.

Cirikidaveta returned to New Zealand this morning and this has been confirmed by the Flying Fijians management.

FBC Sports understands the man they call ‘Big T’ has been ruled out for health reasons.

Replacing Cirikidaveta is Kitione Kamikamica who was not in the initial squad.

Kamikamica is already in camp and was part of the Pacific Nations Cup welcome ceremony at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

The 26 year old made his debut last year against the All Blacks.

Kamikamica is joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 for the new season.

Fiji hosts Tonga at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, however, in the first match at 1pm, Samoa takes on Australia A.

You can watch the PNC Live on FBC Sports channel.