Cirikidaveta excited for new journey

New Fijian Drua signing, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta is savoring his inclusion in the squad for Super Rugby Pacific next year.

The 23-year-old lock grew up in Te Araroa on the North Island of New Zealand and has Maori and Fijian heritage.

He plays as a lock for Tasman Mako in New Zealand’s NPC Premiership.

Cirikidaveta says he is excited to be part of this journey.

“I cannot wait for it and also getting to know my culture a bit more. Getting to know the boys and also I just want to say that I’m really grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me.”

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says Cirikidaveta is an asset for the squad.

“I’ve been watching him for the last 18 months. He’s someone that we’ve wanted to bring into our pathway. He brings size, he brings physicality and a great attitude in the field.”

Cirikidaveta was part of the Tasman side that won the NPC Premiership titles in 2019 and helped defend it in 2020.

His rugby portfolio is a promising one, being part of the Hurricanes Under18 side in 2016.

On the same year, he joined the Crusaders training squad and was selected for the New Zealand Maori Development team.

He has been part of the Tasman Mako’s senior squad since 2019.