Christmas break for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will know who they will face in its first Super Rugby Pacific match this week and they’re also looking forward to some well-deserved break from Wednesday.

Our Drua was supposed to meet the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland initially, but since the closure of the New Zealand border, the draws had to be amended which means the side’s first match will be against an Australian side.

Interim Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says some of our players currently in Australia will spend Christmas here at home.

‘We’re giving all the players a period of time off, I think we break camp on the 22nd of December and regroup on the 2nd of January, many of the relatives have got relatives and friends nearby Brisbane, for example, they’ll go and visit, there’s a small number that’s gonna come back to Fiji.

Thorburn says despite not playing New Zealand teams in the first half of the competition, the Drua management is confident everything will fall into place.

‘We’re very confident that we’ll be able to play the full tournament, it’s more a case of the sequence because the border between Australia and New Zealand don’t open until the 1st of May so we’ve arranged the local games might be before that and the Trans-Tasman games after that’.

The Drua has been confirmed to play two Australian teams in Fiji next year.