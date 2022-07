Chile qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time after beating the United States 31-29 in Colorado to win by just one point on aggregate.

Santiago Videla’s penalty in the 75th minute, which put the South Americans in front for the first time on Saturday, sealed victory.

The US had won last week’s first leg 22-21 in Santiago.

Chile will be in Pool D at the 2023 World Cup in France alongside England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.